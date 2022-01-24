As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the fourth International Day Of Education on Monday, Rochas Foundation has condemned the increasing spate

of attacks on minors in schools across country.

Director general of the Foundation, Uchechi Rochas, said occurrence is a threat to the future of education in Nigeria.

She said Nigeria as a nation must create a safe and healthy environment for learning across all schools, adding that the theme “Changing Course, Transformation Education” embodies its goals and mission.

Rochas lamented that 15million out of school children in Nigeria is

alarming which calls for urgent action to get illiteracy to its barest

minimum.

“This is why Rochas Foundationis leading efforts to get these children

not only into school, but with the needed aids and support.

“Sustainable Development Goal 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable

quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

by 2030. With the statistics of out school children we as a foundation

cannot do it alone, we all must contribute our quota to achieve this

goal.

“On this International day of Education, we must also reiterate the

importance of creating a safe and healthy environment for learning

across all schools in Nigeria. In the light of recent national events,

we strongly condemn bullying in schools, and advocate for a wholesome curriculum which also focuses on the social aspects of life,” she said.

