The International Day Of Education was commemorated on January 24, with stakeholders in the country pondering ways to overcome the enormous challenges facing school children in Nigeria. Among issues of great concern is the increase in insecurity in schools regarding killings of students and the out-of-school children menace all presently plaguing the country.

Nigeria battles with the highest number of out-of- school children. UNICEF current statistics show about 10 million children are out of school in Nigeria, noted as the highest in the world.

Although, the Minister Of State for Education, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, who spoke in Abuja recently, said introduction of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative, a World Bank-supported programme initiated to reduce number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, is making some progress, however, recent attacks on schools and killing of children by those supposed to take care of them is disturbing.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development. Now in the fourth year, stakeholders have urged the government to address the identified issues with urgency

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of 2022, “Changing Course, Transforming Education,” is to strengthen and welcome the revival of education following a huge gap that was observed in the year 2020 to 2021, when educational activities were frozen as a result of CoronaVirus.

Tragic however, remains the case of insecurity in schools where pupils are no longer safe in their schools or hands of their teachers. The sad case of five-year- old Hanifa who was murdered by her teacher still haunts many Nigerians.

A renowned public speaker, Habiba Bello, urged the government of Nigeria to take urgent steps in addressing these issues. “Declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and all other countries where this is rampant. Let people know how serious this is! It is an emergency. Implement curfews and punish the criminals to the greatest extent. Instill fear in them all, so this can be no more,” she said.

On his part, a human rights activist, Mathew Nyiekaa, lamented that if school children can’t be safe in the hands of teachers, then it becomes a problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If something urgent is not done to arrest the situation, what we’re seeing today will be child’s play in the next 10 years when the 10 million out-of-school children would have become unemployed adults with free guns and drugs.”

In a tweet, Engineer Mustapha Muhammad, Dallatun Waziri Sokoto, stressed the need for schools to deploy strict measures to protect children in schools. “Parents of vulnerable kids in schools are now scared to trust their children into teachers’ hands! Schools must make drastic changes, monitor teachers activities in relation to association with kids & government must watch schools. Death penalty for kidnappers is now.”