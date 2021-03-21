As the international community celebrates the International Day of Happiness globally, the FCT Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA has stated that happiness is important to staying alive.

She made this known in a press statement forwarded to newsmen in Abuja.

Amb. Prophetess Happiness Michael who is also the General Overseer of Highflyer Heroes Outreach Ministries also decried the lack of happiness existing in various spheres of life in the society stressing that Nigerians should learn to imbibe the spirit of happiness to ensure that they not just exist but stay positively alive.

She hailed the United Nations General Assembly for setting aside a day for promoting the concept of happiness in homes, businesses and society.

“Many marriages, relationships, careers, businesses, churches etc do not seem to be staying alive due to the absence of happiness so it is important that we as a people live happily in order that we stay positively alive and also enjoy the good things of life no matter the circumstances we find ourselves”

It should be noted that the United Nations General Assembly on the 28 day of June 2012 officially designated every 20th day of March as international day of happiness.

The UN Assembly Resolution A/RES/66/281 states in pertinent part that

The General Assembly Conscious that the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal,[…] Recognizing also the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples, decides to proclaim 20 March the International Day of Happiness, Invites all Member States, organizations of the United Nations system and other international and regional organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and individuals, to observe the International Day of Happiness in an appropriate manner, including through education and public awareness-raising activities, including non-governmental organizations and individuals, to observe the International Day of Happiness in an appropriate manner, including through education and public awareness-raising activities”.