The Federal Capital Territory Education Resource Centre (FCT ERC) said adequate measures have been put in place to promote and enhance mass literacy education in the Territory.

The Director, FCT ERC, Hajiya Neemat Abdulrahim, stated this in Abuja while speaking with journalists on the occasion of this year’s International Literacy Day.

Hajiya Neemat, who described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Literacy For A Human Centre Recovery: Narrowing The Digital Divide” as very apt, said all the academic activities of the Centre revolve around human capacity development.

According to her, various divisions such as Guidance and Counseling, Curriculum Development, Teachers’ Development, Instructional Material, Library and ICT, among others, are aimed at boosting literacy and reduce the level of iliteracy among pupils, students, teachers and other stakeholders in the FCT.

She explained that the recently concluded Literacy holiday programme for pupils and the Almajiri Literacy Training were part of laudable academic activities of the Centre with the main objective of ensuring educational development in the FCT.

The FCT ERC boss further stated that the literacy programmes of the Centre also captured those outside the classrooms and the privileged in the society towards ensuring education for all Nigerians residing in the FCT most especially in rural areas.

Hajiya Neemat said the Centre in conjunction with the FCT Education Secretariat were already embarking on training and retraining of teachers as part of strategies to fast-track the growth of education through qualitative teaching and learning among the students.

While reiterating the commitment of FCT ERC towards qualitative literacy and academic programmes, Hajiya Neemat Abdulrahim advised parents to develop keen interest in the educational development of their children and wards.

She also enjoined students to always take their studies very serious to enable them succeed in their academic pursuit even as she stressed the need for the support of all stakeholders towards improving the state of education sector in the Territory.

According to her, no society can develop without education, adding that for Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adequate attention must be given to the growth of the education sector.