Federal Government has taken measures to resolve conflicts in various parts of the country through peace building and advocacy in the 774 local government areas across states of federation.

The director-general of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Bakut Bakut, made this known while delivering his address at an event to mark International Peace Day 2021, themed “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world,” in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “Our duty as a peace institute is to continue to research on the various dynamics and the causes and the triggers of conflict, while developing consistent and dynamic policies as well as enable the government to deal with strategies that will bring about conflict mitigations. So, what we have done is to directly intervene in all the political wards in the country. We are engaged in sensitization, advocacy, conflict resolution, mediation, as well as capacity building across the seven hundred and seventy four (774) local government areas in the country.”

He added that, “At the moment we have ten zonal offices and five of those zonal offices are actually engaged in advocacy, sensitization as well as celebration of this international day of peace.

One of the things we have done this year is to ensure that communities are encouraged to silence the gun and that is why we say take responsibility. It is not just the government that would take responsibility, you as an individual have to take responsibility in making sure that the guns are silenced”.

The UN General Assembly declared every September 21 as World Peace Day to promote the ideals of peace across the world.

In her address the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Ms. Ruth Olofin tasked government to design workable and realistic strategy that will help resolve the myriad conflicts confronting the country and return it on the path of peace.