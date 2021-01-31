By Dame Julie Okah Donli |

Mankind is faced with various challenges that threatens the core essence of its existence and chief among these challenges is man’s (and women) inhumanity to his fellow man. As a career woman, passionate about the need to fight for the eradication of gender based violence and sexual abuse, my former portfolio as the director general of NAPTIP offered me the opportunity to delve into the endless world of various forms of abuses against the male and female gender. I attest that there are various shades of abuses that transcends domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Stick with me as I take you on a tour on the deep ocean of various dimensions of gender based violence and sexual abuse as practiced in Nigeria and indeed different parts of the world.

A journey into the physical, emotional, psychological and mental implications of gender based violence will testify to the fact that not only is gender based violence a social menace, it is also a barbaric act that has grievous impacts on its victims and the society in general.

This journey, although worth the time is not a roller coaster one. In my diary are heart breaking tales of young girls whose lives have been cut short because they chose the easy option of suicide as a means to ending continuous abuse and stigmatisation from the society. Littered through the pages of my diary are true life stories of children raped by older relations, young girls saddled with the painful task of keeping pregnancies and subsequently nursing children which are the fruits of sexual abuse against them.

Do I flip to the page where young girls have been exposed to serious health challenges including HIV/AIDS and VVF? Or do I take you to the page where boys and girls have been raped by religious leaders and have been psychologically manipulated into silence through the use of various scriptural verses?

Gender based violence affects not just women but men, hence equal attention should be given to both gender. But, how do we expect to get to the root of this issue when the society drowns the voice of the few men and boys who are bold enough to admit that they are victims of various forms of abuse? How many people will believe Frank if he decides to discard the culture of silence by revealing that he is a victim of emotional, physical and psychological abuse by his wife? Well, he tried to speak up but the society derided him, mocked him and called him a colossal disgrace to the male folk, a “woman wrapper” for accepting that he is a victim of abuse in the hands of a woman whose bride price he paid with his hard-earned money. Dame Donli’s Diary gives victims a voice, an amplified one, devoid of mockery and judgemental criticism to all victims irrespective of gender, religious, ethnic and social backgrounds.

My heart bleeds at the story of Emeka who drops out of school because of financial challenges and spent ten years diligently serving his uncle only to be accused of stealing at the end of his apprenticeship. He had hoped that after serving his uncle for ten years, a business will be set up for him and from there he would make money to return to school and even pay the fees of his younger one. His uncle chased him away empty handed. Mentally and psychological battered, Emeka takes solace in hard drugs and illicit sexual affairs and has become a nuisance to the society.

The few examples above are just a tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to write about and so many grey areas that will be illuminated in subsequent editions.

It is common knowledge that parents and guardians, the society, religious institutions and culture have in different ways provided the enabling environment for gender based violence to thrive. However, even those who cover up such abuses and forbid victims from speaking up are also conspirators. How? Keep your eyes fixed on this column of expository voyage, courtesy of my diary.

Commonly overlooked practices such as female genital mutilation, child abuse, incest, sexual abuse in marriages, forced prostitution, child pornography and others are also forms of gender based violence. I am sure you want to know what these “others” are. Well, not so soon.

Fasten your seat belt, watch this space and enjoy the ride as we journey through the dark world of gender based violence and sexual abuse.