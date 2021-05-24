Wife of the minister of transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, has appealed to Nigerians to invest in the education of out-of-school children in the country in order to save their future.

Mrs Amaechi made the appeal at the weekend while speaking at her investiture with the Fellowship of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

The minister’s wife, who was represented at the event by the former deputy chairman of Port Harcourt City local government area, Hon Nancy Stephen-Ijapo, said statistics of out-of-school children in the country was alarming and worrisome, pointing out that only a collaborative effort will flatten the curve.

She said, “Statistics available still show that over 11 million children are out of school. We must put ourselves together to invest and save the future of these children.”

Mrs Amaechi, who decried the fact that some states were yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act, stated that quality education is the inalienable right of the child.

She further stated that the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), which she founded in 2008 focused on tuition-free early child development and education of the child through collaborative partnerships.

The minister’s wife said: “In ESI, we believe in collaborative partnership between the town and the gown in our quest to give our children a pride of place in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the Child Rights Act.

“The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the Child Rights Act were domesticated in Rivers State during the tenure of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, which guaranteed tuition-free quality education that won for the state the World Book Capital.”

Mrs Amaechi explained that kindergarten education remains a neglected but significant aspect of the education sector, pointing out that catching the children early in life will guard against all forms of criminal tendencies that have permeated the society.