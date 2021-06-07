Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has called on investors, wealthy individuals and other state indigenes in diaspora to invest for economic prosperity of the state.

Buni stated this while commissioning a Shopping Mall constructed by a private developer Dr. Umar Majalam Ibrahim in Potiskum, the headquarters of Potiskum local government area.

The governor assured that his administration remains committed to supporting groups and individuals willing to complement the government’s efforts in boosting the economy.

“Its gives me great pleasure to commission a project executed by private individuals meant to boost economic activities such as this one constructed by Dr. Umar Majalam Ibrahim (Zannah Dujuma of Tikau Emirate) in Potiskum.

“Our administration is determined to create a more enabling environment that will help facilitate investment for job creation, economic diversification and revenue generation.

“May I therefore, on behalf of the government, call on our wealthy individuals, other indigenes in diaspora and other investors to come and invest in Yobe for better development,” Buni added.

The governor equally charged people to redouble their efforts in prayers for peace and tranquillity, describing peace as the bedrock of any development.

The owner of the private Mall Dr. Umar Majalam Ibrahim, says his decision to embark on the construction of 115 shops plaza, was propelled by governor Buni’s efforts towards boosting commercial activities across the state.

Majalam who commended Buni for resuscitating all moribund industries in the state, expressed optimism that with the current encouragement by the state government more people from across the state including those in diaspora will be eager to invest in Yobe.