Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance and death of a 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a BRT bus, would be fully unravelled, saying stiff punishment awaits anyone found culpable in the dastardly act.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this while fielding questions from journalists during an event held on Tuesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan to commemorate International Women’s Day said the state government remained determined to pursue the matter transparently and to a logical conclusion.

He cautioned those making attempts to twist the issue with unfounded insinuation and conjectures to desist from making comments that may preempt the outcome of investigation being conducted by security agencies.

The Governor said those raising allegations of cover-up against the state government were low-minded and had no conscience, stressing that there should be no reason for anyone to trivialise an incident that claimed the life of an innocent citizen.

Meantime, the family of the murdered 22-year old Bamishe Ayanwola has lamented the pain meted on them by the killers of their sister, saying she was a hard-working and very beneficial young lady who was the pride of their eighty-four year old father.

Speaking in a press conference held on Tuesday in Lagos, the victim’s elder sister, Damilola Titilayo Ayanwola said “My sister was gruesomely murdered on Saturday February 26 and up till now her killers have not been found. This is so traumatic considering that as a fashion designer, she is hardworking and very beneficial to the family.

“We want justice and demand that Sanwo-Olu help us to find the killers because she must not die in vain.”

The police did not cooperate with us as they brushed us aside when he reported her disappearance last week Tuesday. If the BRT Bus which is a government bus can have a hand in this murder, then we are not all safe in Lagos because it could happen to anybody,” she lamented.

The family’s lawyer, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi said the murder of Bamise calls for justice, saying the family would take legal action against the LBSL and the state government if their demand were not met.