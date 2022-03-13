Blogging, which refers to the act of writing and photography and (or) videoing, posting them online, is a very lucrative job, especially for the youths, says the editor-in-chief of iReporteronline.com.ng, Osigwe Omo Ikirodah.

Ikirodah said blogging started as an opportunity for individuals to write diary-style entries, but it has since been incorporated into websites for many businesses. The hallmarks of blogging include; frequent updates, informal language, and opportunities for readers to engage and start a conversation, he explains.

What it takes to own a contemporary blog

“To own a contemporary blog that you intend to earn from, you would need funds ranging from N100,000 to N200,000,” Ikirodah says, adding that, ‘you do not really need to be a journalist before having a blog of your own. You can start small then employ staff later.’

To start with, the editor-in-chief said, one needs to have real passion about what he or she wants to write. “It is the passion that keeps you awake when others are sleeping, just to keep your audience updated on latest development.

“Next is for you to choose a name for your blog, a unique name that people will always remember. After that, you will need to employ a web host, someone that ensures your blog is accessible to everyone. The next thing for you to do is to choose your blogging platform. We have plenty of them, but I prefer WordPress, because it is flexible to use,” he says.

For one to be relevant in the blogging business, the editor-in-chief says, they need to do a lot of research and fact checking on the subject or topic he is writing.

“There are different sites that do blacklist fake news websites, people visit such sites to know blacklisted sites that are frequent in the carrying of fake news.

Profitability

“The more traffic your blog attracts, the more people will notice your blog and will want to place advert on your blog. Also, you can make money from google adverts. Blogging is very profitable in Nigeria and can help one pay bills a normal job can’t do, if you are persistent,” Ikirodah said.

Findings show that one can earn more than a million Naira or more monthly income, depending on the traffic generated and number of adverts and paid posts generated.

Challenges

As easy as blogging could be, one cannot escape challenges like hackers and trolls. “For hackers, you need to get good security for your website, to protect it from being hacked. As for trolls, listen to their critics and apply where applicable,” he advises.