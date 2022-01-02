Cattle farming business involves the rearing of cattle for commercial purposes. It is a very profitable business that anyone can get into and make money.

While it is very profitable, it’s also a little bit capital intensive.

Though it is costly to maintain, it is a profitable business that anyone can do and get unlimited profits from. Therefore, it has been tagged as one of the most lucrative businesses in the country.

Cattle farming business is very profitable beyond the meat (beef). There are many other opportunities to make money in this business. Cattle also produce milk. You can even make more money from the milk than the meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The skin (hide) is used to make leather which is a very important part of fashion. The Cattle’s blood can also be used as part of the components of fertiliser and the faeces can also be utilised as manure to grow crops.

Varieties Of Cattle farming

Cattle farming can be classified based on their breeds. It has three main categories such as:

Beef cattle: this breed is for the purpose of meat production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy cattle: they are reared for milk production.

Dual purpose Cattle: They are reared to produce milk and meat.

Starting A Cattle Business

To start a cattle business, you have to:

Plan

Your first step will be to strategise and develop a good business plan. Decide the number of the cattle you want to start with depending on your level of capitalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, secure a good location, which is vital because all your investment depends on how good your location is. It should be a highly safe and secure location within a trustworthy community.

It is always good you secure a good land that can be conducive enough to accommodate the activities of your cattle. As a result of this, acres of spaces are needed.

Moreover, you must acquire the necessary equipment that is needed to rear the animals. You will also need to build a fence around the location. The cows will also need shed to secure themselves when there is rain or excess sun.

Startup Capital

For your cattle rearing business in Nigeria, a minimum initial capital of N500,000 to N1 million would be reasonable to start up with, depending on the availability of cash.

Profitability

Cattle rearing in Nigeria is indeed a lucrative business, because you can make money from every part of cattle (that is: meat, milk, hide, cheese, hooves, among others).

Despite the lucrative nature of cattle business, it is not so common in other regions in Nigeria except in the North.

A young medium sized cow or bull (the male cow) could be bought for N45,000 to N60,000 in the North. Rear it for a year or two and one could sell for N150,000 to N200,000. That is over a N100,000 gain on each cow.