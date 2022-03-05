Smoked dry fish business is a profitable venture in Nigeria, as it creates more business opportunities for small players to invest in dried and smoked catfish. our correspondent discovered it has unimaginable potentials as those involved in the business are making huge profits. Starting a smoked catfish business you can sell to the open market and supply to the supermarkets as well as stores. Exporting overseas is also an option to consider for good returns on your investment.

Starting

Get a smoke/drying pan or machine from a welder. The prices usually depend on your choice of size. However you have the option of having it locally made by a professional welder. As the business enlarges, you can then go for more sophisticated ones of between N300,000 to N500,000. The good thing about the latter is that it is capable of drying a vast number of fishes quicker.

You will also need NAFDAC approval to start the business which does not really cost much, as long as you follow the normal process in obtaining your permit.

Market Prospects

The market prospects of dry catfish business cuts across the whole country. The foremost consumers are the restaurants, households, beer parlours, hotels, and individuals. Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people is estimated to consume about 1.5 million metric tonnes of fish per annum. Hence, there are huge opportunities for prospective fish farmers to tap into the production of table size catfish for people.

Profit Potential

A kilogram of catfish goes for between N400 to N600. Each of these costs about N100 to have it processed and packaged. You can retail to your customers at the rate of N1,500 or more. You can also place your goods at some supermarkets at the rate of N800 or N1,000, while they sell at any price of their choice.

Assuming that in a whole the month, all you were able to dry and sell to your customers was just 1,500 packs and each sold at a moderate price of N1,000, now multiply that by 1,500 while you remove your cost prize per each one, which may not be up to N600. Add up what you get and then compare it with what average office workers are earning per month to have an idea of the profit one could make.

Initial Capital

With a place to use as your factory, preferably in your compound you need a good shade for your machine as going into the business may not even cost you up to N500,000. As such amount is capable of getting you an (ISO) machine for the drying and sealing of the fishes, a business name with Corporate Affairs Commission, and NAFDAC approval.