Fashion has been an integral part of our lives . Every new century gives rise to new fashion sense, thereby, making extinct the old fashion sense.

The fashion industries are not relenting in their effort to manufacture and drench the market with new fashion styles every day.

Moreover, most Nigerians are not backward when it comes to fashion, they have good fashion sense, and they can unrepentantly purchase high-quality clothes despite the prices.

Fashion businesses in Nigeria can never be stunted or lack patronage irrespective of how many people venture into it.

Moreover, the fashion business cannot go extinct because clothes do not last long, over time, they lose their effectiveness.

The fashion boutique business in Nigeria involves selling high-quality clothes and fashion accessories.

Therefore, an investment in the fashion boutique business in Nigeria will be worthwhile.

Business Benefits

Clothes and fashion accessories are not perishable goods that can decay immediately, so you cannot lose your clothes if you cannot sell them within a given time.

The fashion boutique business is not a seasonal business. There is no clothing season where boutiques record tremendous sales. The best thing is to know the kind of clothes and accessories that fit for each season.

Clothes and fashion accessories in boutiques do not have fixed prices, you can sell them at any price of your choice and people will still buy them if they are beautiful and of quality.

Initial Capital

When venturing into business, people have different agendas to execute. Some people may want to establish a broad and classy fashion boutique while some people may want just a moderate boutique. Moreover, your startup capital encompasses everything you need for your fashion boutique business including your business location.

If you want a boutique in a vibrant environment, then you will pay more than people whose boutiques are in a low-key area. Hence, currently, you will need about N1 million to N1.5million to start a small boutique in Nigeria.

Where To Purchase Your Materials

In Nigeria, you can purchase your clothes and fashion accessories from local markets and stores. You can also import clothes and fashion accessories from other countries.

Profitability

Starting a fashion boutique business is an interesting venture to do as well as a lucrative and profitable business.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that, if your boutique is in a very busy location, you can make as much as N30,000 profit every day.

This will translate to N900,000 monthly and N10.8million annually. You can buy cloth for N2,000 and sell them for N3,000 to make a N1000 gain. If you make up to a minimum of 20 sales in a day, you can calculate how much you can make every day.