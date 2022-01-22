Globally, the demand for hand sanitisers have become predominant in the containment measure of the global health crisis, as countries deal with the public health emergency to stem the tide of contracting COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant variants looming in large numbers.

To this end, the sales and production of hand sanitisers has continued to spike in astronomical proportion amid the pandemic, hence, capital investment in hand sanitiser tripled in recent times.

Hand sanitisers comes in gel, liquid and spray form for killing the vast majority of bacteria, germs and microorganisms on the skin, office areas and work places. The market was driven by the increasing awareness among individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising numbers of variants.

End Users

ADVERTISEMENT

Hand sanitisers are used for commercial purposes, residential areas, hospitality management sector, enterprises, hotels, pubs, recreation, entertainment centres, utility sector, government functionaries and educational institutes.

Quality Control

This will ensure that the accepted limit of alcohol and other contents are not exceeded. The quality control will verify the alcohol concentration by making necessary adjustment in volume to obtain the final recommended concentration.

Business Areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, you can start this business in your apartment or residential areas of your choice, if you don’t have enough capital to rent a small warehouse or factory space.

Just ensure that you follow the necessary steps, guidelines and principles to avoid any form of explosion when pouring contents together. And also important is the maintenance of hygiene.

You don’t require a large number of staff to work for you. To start this on a small scale, you need at least three skilled persons who understand medical and pharmaceutical business to help with ideas to grow the business.

Expected Profit

Speaking on this, a retail producer of home made hand sanitisers in Lagos, Mrs. Seyi Akomolafe, says the sales of hand sanitisers recorded huge profits post pandemic as many offices, companies, schools, hotels and clubs continue to patronise sanitisers to sanitise customers so that they can conduct their businesses, while maintaining social distancing.

Recommendations

ADVERTISEMENT

She further says the business concept is very decent, with less risk involved, adding that the demand is on the rise as more individuals and offices continue to purchase hand sanitisers to lessen the chances of contracting COVID-19 pandemic. This, she stresses, is an opportunity that investors can cash on.