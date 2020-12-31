A serial entrepreneur, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, who is the founder of ‘Swag Omoluabi’ blog has said that investing online is a lucrative venture.

Oriyomi, also a chartered accountant said, “in this contemporary world that technology has advanced such that it has made it easy to acquire different skills outside a formal school system, event youth should take the opportunity to be gainfully engaged.”

Apart from many other lucrative online businesses, blogging, he said, “has been a worthwhile idea that has helped in boosting the social life and productivity of people who have got flare for it.”

He charged government that many unemployed youths can be gainfully engaged if supported to further their education by learning entrepreneurship skills, especially those that can make them leverage on opportunities online.

Oriyomi, also charged top players in the private sector to support the youth initiatives and invest in their creative ideas so that millions of the unemployed youths on the streets can find something worthwhile doing.

“As a chartered accountant, I didn’t necessarily rest on seeking for where to be employed, rather, I thought of how to be an employer of labour, and that was part of what drove me to be more creative and invest on my creative abilities. I implore others to follow suit to break the unemployment barrier,” Oriyomi said.

He said, ‘Swag Omoluabi’ a brand name for his blog was derived from the social system of the Western part of Nigeria, adding that the aim of his blog is to bring to the notice of the public about societal affairs, trending news and evergreen contents.

“In a bit of an intense conversation about the journey so far, the blog was created to foresee entertaining, informative and educative contents as a means of reaching out to those with little or no idea about a trending topic,” Oriyomi said.

The chartered accountant, said he started off his journey as a blogger from an insatiable desire to do more after he graduated from the Lagos State Polytechnic.