One of the oldest real estate investment strategies in Nigeria is a technique known as “Fix and Flip”.

It is a strategy that allows one to buy a dilapidated or old property, what in Nigerian parlance is known and “carcass”, usually a house or shopping complex, at a much lower price and then sell that same property at a higher price current value, after renovation. This strategy is commonly practiced by the older generation of real estate investors, and it is a widespread practice across many parts of Nigeria.

To start a profitable house flipping business in Nigeria, you need to have basic knowledge of property valuation, or you can work hand-in-hand with a property valuer and a lawyer. Having first-hand information on what kind of properties to buy and where to buy them will set you up for success and help you avoid the Cons of this investment strategy.

So here are some tips to help you get started.

ADVERTISEMENT

If It Is Not A House Or A Shopping Complex, Do Not Buy It:

It is easier to buy, repair and sell a shopping complex than to buy and sell a church or a mosque. Avoid any property with strong sentimental value to its immediate environment because those properties are often hard to sell. Sometimes, they may attract lawsuits, especially in cases where the land on which the building stands was gifted and not properly documented.

Location Matters

ADVERTISEMENT

Always research the location before you buy a property. It is advisable to consider factors such as accessibility, drainage, security, infrastructure, amenities, and demand for properties in an area before you buy a property in that location. Buying a property in a good location can significantly increase your profit margin.

Documentation

Ensuring that a property has accurate and up-to-date documentation can never be overemphasised. You do not want to buy a property that will attract lawsuits with many backs and forths. If the ownership of a property is not clear, do not buy it.

Don’t Buy On Sentiments

ADVERTISEMENT

Put your emotions aside when you are buying a property to flip. Many people buy properties from friends and relatives that end up putting them on emotional blackmail during the process of fixing and flipping. You might lose friends if they realise you made a lot more on the property than what you paid them. In general, avoid factors that can hinder you from making logical decisions.

Never Overspend

Always calculate your cost of repair before you seal the deal on any property. If the cost of repair plus the purchasing cost is higher than the average value of a standard property in that location, do not buy it. Many investors have fallen into the trap of purchasing a property that needs a lot of repairs, only for them to fix it to a desirable taste and then realise that there is no demand for the property or the demands are not favourable.

If you enjoyed our tips, kindly share the article with your friends and family so that they can learn something new.