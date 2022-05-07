Funding has always been a topical issue when it comes to growing businesses in Nigeria with many small businesses and start-ups raising the needed funds from savings or from family and friends. The general opinion is that, banks are always unwilling to lend to small businesses but would rather focus on the big players.

While this may be partly true, it is not always the case as banks also have to ensure that the assets they are creating through the lending would not just be profitable for them but also ensure that depositors’ funds are not blown away.

To further encourage banks to lend to businesses, particularly small businesses, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) had raised the loan to deposit rate to 65 per cent. This means that, for every N100 deposited in the bank, N65 naira must be given out as loan.

This has increased the banking industry’s appetite for lending to rise but despite this, they still have to maintain standard in lending to businesses to avoid a build-up of non-performing loans in their books. Asides the loan to deposit ratio, the credit bureaus and collateral registry have been put in place to ensure that banks give out loans to businesses.

Funding new businesses are very risky for banks. So understandably, they are nervous about start-up loans. Hence, those loan applications rejected by banks are not always based on the applicants’ circumstances. Some banks and financial institutions are finding ways around these ‘anxieties’ and offering collateral-free loans to new businesses in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) business sector.

There are also intervention funds by the CBN, Bank of Industry (BOI), the federal government and other development finance institutions that can be accessed by businesses seeking financing. However there are standards that must be met in accessing these funds, either the direct loans from the banks or interventions funds through the banks.

Apart from commercial banks, collateral-free loans can also be accessed through government grants, funding for SMEs through institutions like the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Development Bank of Nigeria. With the explosion of FinTech’s in the financial sector, alternative lenders also provide fast funding, flexible terms and in many cases, relaxed criteria.

Accessing funds by new businesses is becoming less of an obstacle but as a new business, there are some fundamentals that should be in place to aid benefitting from collateral-free loans from banks Before walking into a bank or applying online for a loan, as the case may be, there are certain things a business must do to ensure a higher probability of getting the loan.

Credit worthiness

Before giving you a loan, banks need to ascertain that you are creditworthy either you are a new or existing business. Banks look at your credit score and report because it gives them insight into how you manage borrowed money.

A poor credit history indicates an increased risk of default. This scares off many lenders because there’s a chance they may not get back what they lent you. There are several credit bureaus in the county that can provide credit score.

Credit bureaus are there to aid financial institutions to assess and better manage risks associated with lending. To equip financial institutions with the required infrastructure and tools for processing and managing loans to MSMEs and individuals.

Aligning with bank’s goals, Intervention Funds

In applying for a loan from a bank, ensure that your venture or the purpose for which you are seeking funding aligns with the goals and interest of the financial institution you want to apply to. While some banks have preference for agric, some others are geared towards value chain or export promotion.

Do your research and find the bank that aligns with your business as this increases your chances of getting the loan. Speak with your banking officer or relationship manager on how you can key into the goals of your bank.

Also, there are several interventions funds by the CBN, BOI and the federal government as well as international development finance institutions focused on different sectors. You can seek out these intervention funds and apply for them.

In most cases, the intervention funds have a lower interest rate with majority having single digit rates and an easier repayment plan. However you must k now which one is most suited for your business financing need.

Know what you want

Before also approaching the bank, review your plan for the loan, considering all the pros and cons, chew on the idea for some time, review the list of your prospects, pitfalls and most importantly the figures, this is where many entrepreneurs hit the first ‘high jump’!

Having made your projections on how much would be needed to start things off and down the line (in a few years), how much profit should be rolling in. But before profit, there must be capital. For this, you clean out your savings, borrow from family and friends but you still find yourself short off the mark. You can then consider getting a loan.

For a new business, you should have a business plan that outlines in detail, your business objectives and how to go about achieving its goals. A business plan lays out a written roadmap for the firm from marketing, financial, and operational standpoints.

Get your business registered and open a corporate bank account. These will ensure the venture is recognised as an entity. Even if the new business started as a side hustle or hobby, for it to grow, it should be registered by a recognized body (e.g., Corporate Affairs Commission) and show its financial savviness by having a bank account.

History

For existing businesses, banks will require your financials to ensure that you have the capacity to repay the loans in terms of funds management as well as inflow. Your financial history will reveal the level of your receivables, your debt to income status, cash flow, obligations and other parameters that would assist in determining that you have the capacity to manage the funds properly and repay as at when due.

This is where the essence of bookkeeping comes in for small businesses. Even for a micro business, it is essential to have a record of sales, have a separate account for the company rather than use a personal account where personal spending is mixed up with that of the business.

Be open to assistance and recommendations, either from mentors, bank staff or advisory services. Yes, it’s your business idea but you need people to make it come alive. Be clear on what loan you want, how you want it and for how long you want it. If you are clear on what your business idea requires to start off, you are likely not to derail as time goes by and this will increase your eligibility for funding.