Investors, this week will continue to position for dividend-paying stocks, triggering more bargain-hunting activities on the equities sector of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Analysts Optimism

In the short term, analysts at Cordros Securities Limited expected the bulls to continue to rotate their portfolio towards dividend-paying stocks ahead of 2021 full year dividend declarations, even as institutional investors continue to search for clues on the direction of yields in the fixed income (FI) market.

“However, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” they said.

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expected the equities market to sustain its bullish momentum as investors anticipate the release of corporates’ full year 2021 financial statements.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said “We expect the mixed trend to continue in the midst of profit taking and portfolio realignments by targeting fundamentally sound and dividend paying stocks in expectation of more audited corporate earnings, as oil price oscillates to trade at $89.88, which is one factor that also continues to support economic and market fundamentals.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

The Nigerian stock market witnessed yet another bullish momentum last week as bargain hunters continued to show preference for companies with increased profitability year-on-year. Also, investors’ appetite appeared to be stimulated by the not-too-long-to-be-announced dividend payments by corporates.

Hence, the All-Share Index rose strongly week-on-week (W-o-W) by 2.33 per cent to close at 47,279.92 points. Similarly, the market capitalization gained N579 billion W-o-W to close at N25.477 trillion.

Given the bullish sentiment, most sector gauges closed in green. The NGX Banking, NGX Oil & Gas, and the NGX Industrial indices rose by 0.83 per cent, 7.69 per cent and 3.41 per cent respectively to close at 443.10 points, 422.72 points and 2,137.00 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Insurance index and the NGX Consumer Goods index lost 1.93 per cent and 0.81 per cent to close at 183.09 points and 571.31 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 42 equities appreciated in price, 35 equities depreciated in price, while 79 equities remained unchanged. RT Briscoes led the gainers table by 40.00 per cent to close at 28 kobo, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain of 31.91 per cent to close at N1.24, while Conoil went up by 20.73 per cent to close to N26.50, per share.

On the other side, Courteville Business Solutions led the decliners table by 11.67 per cent to close at 53 kobo, per share. Caverton Offshore Support followed with a loss of 11.43 per cent to close at N1.55, while International Breweries declined by 10.17 per cent to close at N5.30, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.785 billion shares worth N19.614 billion in 27,822 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.448 billion shares valued at N19.080 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 22,557 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.094 billion shares valued at N10.506 billion traded in 13,580 deals; contributing 61.29 per cent and 53.56 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 144.172 million shares worth N253.262 million in 1,077 deals, while the ICT Industry traded a turnover of 122.193 million shares worth N1.719 billion in 1,661 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) accounted for 415.095 million shares worth N3.205 billion 3,556 deals, contributing 23.25 per cent and 16.34 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.