T he Nigerian capital market analysts have said the stock market is expected to sustain positive sentiment on investors accumulating position ahead of the release of more 2021 audited financials with dividend declaration to boost positive vibes during this earnings season.

This is just as the market interprets the positive economic data in relationship with oil price and other factors, in the midst of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing. This will result in market players targeting fundamentally sound and dividend paying stocks in hope of dividend announcements, as inflation rate moderates at 15.60 per cent and fourth quarter GDP up at 3.98 per cent.

Analysts Optimism

According to Cordros Securities Limited, “this week, we expect the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) floor to be flooded with corporate earnings as more companies publish their audited 2021FY numbers, accompanied by dividend declarations.

“As things stand, we believe investors have fully priced-in dividend expectations. Hence, we think positive surprises from dividend-paying stocks would provide a catalyst for increased buying activities. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expected the equities market to witness speculative buys ahead of year end corporate releases particular for companies which opted for 60-days filing option. Overall, we anticipate that the bourse will close in the bullish territory.

Also, analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “in the coming week, we expect the market to sustain the positive performance, albeit, modestly.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

Positive sentiments returned to the local bourse last week as investors took advantage of the moderation in share prices prior week to make re-entries into companies with attractive dividend yields.

Accordingly, the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.40 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 47,328.42 points. Similarly, market capitalisation appreciated by N101 billion to close at N25.507 trillion. Notably, bargain hunting in SEPLAT Energy, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), International Breweries and MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) drove the weekly gain.

Most sector gauges closed in the green: the NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index and NGX Oil & Gas index increased by 0.21 per cent, 0.73 per cent and 3.89 per cent to 451.04 points, 189.17 points and 425.25 points respectively. However, NGX Consumer Goods index and NGX Industrial Goods index declined by 1.08 per cent and 0.01 per cent to 586.29 points and 2,131.12 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 44 equities appreciated in price, 22 equities depreciated in price, while 90 equities remained unchanged. RT Briscoe led the gainers table by 53.85 per cent to close at 94 kobo, per share. Niger Insurance followed with a gain of 46.67 per cent to close at 28 kobo, while e-Tranzact International went up by 32.02 per cent to close to N2.66, per share.

On the other side, Ellah Lakes led the decliners table by 9.88 per cent to close at N3.83, per share. Juli Plc followed with a loss of 9.76 per cent to close at 74 kobo, while Flour Mills Nigeria declined by 8.83 per cent to close at N32.00, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.668 billion shares worth N19.481 billion in 25,979 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.713 billion shares valued at N30.764 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,767 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.120 billion shares valued at N10.889 billion traded in 13,514 deals; contributing 67.13 per cent and 55.89 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 242.945 million shares worth N395.228 million in 1,418 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry traded a turnover of 80.368 million shares worth N1.958 billion in 3,876 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), United Capital and Zenith Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 491.673 million shares worth N5.411 billion in 4,277 deals, contributing 29.48 per cent and 27.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.