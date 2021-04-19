ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over his alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the minister, given the sensitivity of the issue at stake.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, “Our party’s position is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the communication minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information, in addition to data of all individuals including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.”

PDP added that it is worried about allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as our citizens.

The party tasked the DSS to investigate the allegation, which has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorist activities in our country.

The PDP urged “Nigerians to remain at alert and very sensitive to their environment, while not hsitating in providing useful information to our security agencies in the interest of our nation.”