Out-going chief of mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Mr Frantz Celestin has said the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) under the chairmanship of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa is in the forefront in its engagements with the Nigerian Diaspora Community globally.

In a statement issued yesterday by Gabriel Odu of the media, public relations and protocol unit of the commission, the IOM chief spoke when NIDCOM’s management led by Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by commission’s secretary, Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

Celestin said Nigeria is a worthy country having the best of African Diaspora globally, adding that the country’s immigrants in the United States (US) alone have more PhD degree holders than anywhere else.

According to him, “IOM is committed to pushing this frontally and encouraging them coming back home to push development”.

He said after good years in Nigeria, he is qualified to tell the country’s story of strength and resilience in achieving target goals.

Earlier, DBassi commended the IOM chief for his exemplary leadership in helping NIDCOM take-off immediately after its establishment with the publication of the National Diaspora Policy, making Nigeria the first to engage its diaspora; training of foundation members of staff and honouring all NIDCOM activities and engagements.