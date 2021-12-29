National chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani has called on the leaders of the country across board, to turn a new leaf by embarking on a pattern of leadership that would bring succour for the citizens against the prevailing excruciating pangs of economic hardships, insecurity and general restiveness.

He made the call in a statement he signed on behalf of its members, and the National Executive Committee of IPAC, to felicitate with Christians as they mark Christmas.

He said that it was indeed, a source of tremendous joy and cause to give thanks to the Almighty for those alive to witness this phenomenal day, adding that it is even of greater source of appreciation for the showers of divine blessings given the reality of the inclement economic times and myriad of social crises pervading the nation’s entire landscape.

He said that it was the wish and prayers of IPAC that the mercies and blessings of the Good Lord would restore and continue to abide with us, in prosperity and good health with peace, security and harmony reigning across our nation in the days and seasons ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined Nigerians to use this very special day in the history of mankind, to reflect and imbibe the salient meaning and essence of Christmas by striving to live their lives in the ways of Jesus Christ and in accordance with the scriptural injunctions on peace and to be their brothers’ keepers.

ADVERTISEMENT