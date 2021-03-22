BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned the violence that erupted during the Ekiti East Constituency 1 by-election in which three voters were killed while a youth corps member, a police woman and an Independent National Electoral Commission’s staff sustained gunshot wounds on Saturday 20th March 2021.

This is even as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria has also condemned the attack on the convoy of the governor of Benue, Mr Samuel Ortom by gunmen in the state on Saturday.

IPAC in separate statements signed by its national publicity secretary Ambassador Agbo Major said the electoral violence is sadism of the worst order as no politician’s election is worth the blood of fellow compatriots.

It strongly condemned electoral violence in all its ramifications and urged political parties, their candidates and supporters to respect the sanctity of the ballot box and the people’s right to choose their representative in the state house of assembly.

“Election is the beauty of democracy. The will and mandate of the people is sacrosanct.

As the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties, IPAC has been in the vanguard for the conduct of inclusive, free, fair,

credible, transparent and peaceful elections in Nigeria,” it said.

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has also condemned in strong terms the attack on the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom while

visiting a farm in Makurdi on Saturday 20th March 2021, describing the attack as outrageous, barbaric and despicable.

“It is inconceivable that the attackers could trail a serving governor and open fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road. He had

to run for more than on and a half kilometres to escape being killed by his assailants. Fortunately, security agents attached to him were

able to repel them and saved the governor.

“This is a horrific episode and a sad commentary in the annals of democratic governance in Nigeria. It depicts the sorry state of

security in the country which IPAC has severally stated and urged the Federal Government to take security of lives and property seriously in

tandem with Section 14 (2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended which provides that the security

and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” it said.