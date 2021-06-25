Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has lamented the high incidences of killings in Nigeria, even as it expressed the confidence that the situation is not irredeemable.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the national chairman of IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, said herdsmen are killing farmers, while kidnappers are invading homes and schools are no more safe for learning.

He said bandits are terrorising everyone and terrorists with all sort of names are raiding our villages and Nigerians can no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

He said the level of killings that have been perpetrated by criminal elements in the country is too much, even as he noted that Nigeria is ranked the third most-unsafe place to live on earth.

“How did we get to this horrible point? A sore point where lives do not matter anymore? Where our laws do not make any meaning to all of us? Where calls for secession had become stringent and deafening? Where we have non-state actors dethroning state actors? Where our farmers can no longer go to their farms? Where we have bred a nation of outlaws, an army of anarchists, and gangs of cannibals. I am tempted to conclude, and say that we are enmeshed in buckets of wicked problems, which has overwhelmed us all,” he said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the remitting of allocations directly to the third tier of government, which is closer to the people, he said IPAC is alarmed by the spate of banditry in the North West, which assumed grave proportion after the 2015 general election.

“What started in Kaduna axis as communal clashes later engulfed the entire state and spread to other states in the zone, particularly Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi.

“Equally, the North East, North Central, South East, South- South and South West, are all at the mercy of terrorists, insurgents, bandits, militants, kidnappers, killer herdsmen, and other criminal elements in the society who daily have made life unbearable for us all,” he said.

He said more worrisome is the South East, which until now was relatively peaceful but now has been engulfed by sordid security challenges in deliberate attempt to destabilise a region and make it ungovernable.