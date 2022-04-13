National secretary of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle has said the council will continue to engage stakeholders particularly the National Assembly for further reform of the electoral process including the scrapping of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) as Nigerians have lost confidence in their ability to conduct free, fair, credible and inclusive elections at the grassroots level.

This is even as he declared that IPAC would boycott local government elections unless conducted by INEC.

Dantalle spoke at a meeting with a delegation of the United Nations Electoral Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) at the council’s headquarters Abuja yesterday. He said polls conducted by various SIECs in the country were mere charades with predetermined outcomes that make mockery of the country’s democratic encounter.

Accordingly, IPAC would boycott these electoral jamborees by state governments in power which have impeded the nation’s democratic advancement at the grassroots, and demand that their functions be carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In view of this, IPAC supports local government autonomy as the third tier of government closest to the people.

He said to sustain the gains of the recent electoral reforms, IPAC would need the assistance of the UN Electoral Needs Assistance Mission in capacity building of political party leaders to equip them for transformational leadership and enhance parties’ internal recruitment process which would produce credible leaders with the people’s mandate to govern.

He said to ensure active participation of the populace in the forthcoming elections, IPAC would embark on massive sensitization, advocacy, enlightenment and mobilization of the electorate at grassroots level across the country.

He added that this would require intensive publicity which includes adverts on radio, television, newspapers and printing of fliers that would also be translated into various local languages to educate the masses on the need to actively participate in the elections and the danger of vote buying and selling that will mortgage their destinies if wrong people are voted into offices.