Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of Mr Kenneth Ukeagu as National Commissioner, Independent National Commission.

In a statement in Abuja, the IPAC national chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, described the nomination of Ukeagu, a serving director with INEC, as a national commissioner, a commendable ground-breaking appointment that will enhance smooth operations of the commission.

Sani said with his experience of 30 years, during which he climbed from a very junior officer through the rungs to his present position, the nominee will be coming on his new position with a tremendous wealth of experience that an inexperienced appointee would take a long time to master the ropes.

He said by this unique decision, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a new chapter of appointing working public officials to exalted positions hitherto considered as slots of political reward to cronies and party members thereby jettisoning experience, professionalism and dedication in service.

The IPAC chairman stated that the appointment of Ukeagu would inspire zeal and commitment to service by his colleagues at INEC to the national course of deepening and strengthening democratic institutions, adding that, officials of the commission should by the president’s action, consider themselves as stakeholders in the national project of building democracy by avoiding corruption and other practices inimical to the success of INEC in the attainment of its goals of credible and transparent elections in Nigeria.

The IPAC boss also commended Prof. Mahmud Yakubu for the role he played in the identification and recognition of the dedication, diligence, discipline and patriotism which informed the president’s acceptance of Ukeagu’s appointment, also appealed to the National Assembly to confirm the appointee with the deserved urgency in view of the up-coming strategic elections later in the year and in 2023.

