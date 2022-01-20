Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has called for the immediate resolution of the unnecessary impasse over the Electoral Amendment Bill in the superior and overriding national interest.

The call was made by the national chairman of IPAC Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani at a meeting of national party chairmen with INEC on the FCT area council election held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

He said IPAC has persistently suggested at various forums that, the first rational step in the circumstance, is for the two apex legislative houses to immediately expunge from the Bill, the provisions that make it mandatory for political parties to use direct primary elections in the selection of their flag bearers in general elections.

Yusuf wants the president to thereafter, assent to the Bill without delay, stressing that, “our concern in the IPAC, is that failure to reach a compromise in the short run may invariably translate into the death of the other very crucial provisions, such as the provisions on the electronic transmission of election results.

As it is, compromise and shifting of grounds in respect of the Bill by the two arms of government, incidentally controlled by the same political party, the APC, should not ideally, be too cumbersome a task to accomplish,” he said.

In their review of the Bill before passage for presidential assent, IPAC also suggested that the National Assembly seizes the opportunity to look into the various aspects of the statute to ensure the eradication of grey areas on the basis of which the president had withheld his assent in the 2019 attempt at its amendment by the National Assembly. In that regard, he said the legislators would do well to collaborate with INEC and other strategic stakeholders such as the IPAC to guarantee the elimination of errors, ambiguities and non-compliance with provisions of the constitution.

“We at the IPAC are anticipating the emergence of an Electoral Act that will address among others, the lingering and fundamental issues relating to the legalization of Electronic Accreditation of Voters as well as, the transmission of election results; issues relating to substitution of candidates in the event of death in an election; a redefinition of what amounts to over-voting; early release of election funds to INEC; early commencement of campaigns by political parties and, the period that political parties are legally allowed to commence campaigns in the countdown to elections,” he said.

He commended the diligence and efficiency shown by INEC in the distribution of electoral materials and deployment of personnel in the conduct of the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

“We as well, saw the impacts of the unprecedented application of among other technological devices, the Voter Enrollment Device and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, which cumulatively resulted in the evident smooth conduct of that election and which, at the end of the day, was widely acclaimed by most stakeholders and observers as transparent, credible, free and fair,” he added.

He said that it is the fervent hope and prayers of IPAC that the new heights in the standards of performance by INEC will not only be sustained but further perfected and improved upon for greater degrees of success in its conduct of future elections. “We are in this regard, anticipating more superlative performance by INEC in the remaining off-season elections, beginning with the council elections in the Federal Capital Territory and later on, the gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti states,” he said.