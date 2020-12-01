By MBACHU GODWIN |

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) under the leadership of Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu said it will launch a probe into the financial claims of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on elections. This is even as it flayed the electoral body over flawed elections conducted so far in the country.

The Commission in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its acting president, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu and its national secretary, Chief Adekunle Omoaje stated that the council had resolved to conduct comprehensive investigations into the affairs of INEC, especially in the area of expenditure of huge budgetary allocations accrued to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Council noted that despite the huge budgetary allocation to INEC yearly, the electoral umpire could not guarantee quality of elections that meet the aspirations and expectation of Nigerians.

INEC: IPAC Alerts On Plot To Use Court To Stop Appointment Of Yakubu

Advertisements

The Council which arrived on the decision in a communiqué issued at the end of the IPAC Central Management Committee hosted the first joint National and States Assembly, said it was determined to build the needed ethical democratic culture in the politics of the country.

“The Council resolved to set up a committee to investigate INEC. This follows the fact that in spite of the huge budgetary allocation to INEC yearly, the election quality and general outcome of all elections in the country remain depressing.

Advertisements





“The outcome and integrity of elections have become subject of unending adjudication in election tribunals across the country, high courts, appeal courts and the supreme court at high cost to the government, political parties and candidates.

Irrespective of the humongous amount spent on INEC and the goodwill of both local and international agencies, the nation’s judiciary are overstretched with election related cases to the detriment of all other matters; economy, business, security and governance in the country.

“That the leadership of IPAC continues to work to advance multi-party democracy and respect for rule of law, therefore should continue to ensure that the Nigerian State does not fall into a one Party State”