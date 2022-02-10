A distinguished journalist and media development specialist, Lanre Arogundade, has been arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for unknown reasons.

Arogundade was on Thursday arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on his arrival from Banjul, The Gambia.

The Immigrations officials later handed the journalist to the operatives of the DSS, who have kept him in detention since then.

It was learnt that the NIS arrested Arogundade, who is a renowned trade unionist, socialist, and the incumbent Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC) in Lagos, on the pretext that he is on a wanted list.

Arogundade, however, said the development wasn’t his first as he experience same treatment whenever he travels out of Nigeria.

