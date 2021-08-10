The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has commenced the engagement of six hundred residents of Safana, Danmusa and Batsari Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State in peace building initiative aimed at mitigating the effects of armed banditry in the state

Director general of the institute, Mr Bakut I. Bakut, who led a team to Safana for the awareness campaign recently, said the institute is engaging 150 people each day from Wednesday to Saturday, and expects to engage 600 people that would bring conflict and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

Dr Bukut who was represented by Mr Gabriel Jiya added that the beneficiaries were drawn from Zakka, Babba Duhu and Yan-Tumaki communities within the three LGAs that are prone to banditry and other nefarious crimes.

Earlier, the member representing Safana-Batsari-Danmusa at the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Dayyabu Safana announced the donation of N60 million foodstuffs and cash to his constituents to assuage their sufferings orchestrated by bandits and kidnappers.

Also, the District Head of Safana, Alhaji Rufa’i, thanked the institute for choosing Safana to educate his subjects on conflict mitigation, and assures to provide the needed support to achieve the desired results.