The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has backed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources policy concerning purchase of petroleum products online.

Advertisements





This was disclosed in a statement by the National President, IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Fari, on Thursday in Abuja, saying that the policy will also help the government to plan effectively.

Fari said, “IPMAN completely associating ourselves with the present government policy concerning purchase of petroleum products through online. This will enable the authorities capture and determine the actual product requirements and consumption for the country. It will also help the government to plan effectively.

“We are equally supporting the Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC on her efforts in curbing the trans border smuggling of Petroleum Products. Our members are ready to partner and cooperate with security agencies toward eradication of smuggling of Petroleum Products across our borders.

“My administration can boast of a good working relationship with the leadership of NARTO and NUPENG of which can always yield a positive result if harnessed by the Federal Government to curb smuggling.”

Fari further stated that, “IPMAN under my leadership is not factionalized. I remain the National President of IPMAN by virtue of a Supreme Court judgment of 14th December, 2018 that recognized the 1997 IPMAN Constitution and the instrumentality of automatic succession to the Presidency of IPMAN as interpreted by the Federal High Court, Calabar on February, 21st, 2019.

Advertisements

“I call on all government and security agencies to ignore any person laying claims to the office as all the units and zones of IPMAN in the entire country are under my supervision.

“I can authoritatively confirm that my members nationwide have been complying with their renewal of bulk purchase agreement they entered with PPMC. I am therefore calling for closer cooperation with all government authorities to enable the populace to continue to enjoy constant availability of Petroleum Products.”