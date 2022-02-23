The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has accused the Maiduguri NNPC Depot of hoarding petrol meant for its members thereby escalating the fuel scarcity in the State.

IPMAN said this while reacting to the continued scarcity and closure of petrol stations across the state capital despite alleged availability of the petrol products.

Some IPMAN members who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity regretted that the Maiduguri depot created the artificial scarcity by refusing to sell products to marketers rather, they hoard them to retailers at exorbitant prices who in turn sell to consumers at higher prices.

“The products are available. We have trucks loaded with fuel but the NNPC depot refused to clear the trucks and instead sell the products to retailers. They say we must pay bridging fee of N26 despite

agreeing to buy the products at N187,” said Abubakar Fannami, an independent marketer.

Similarly, the Borno State Chairman of IPMAN, Mohammed Kuluwu revealed that majority of independent marketers in Maiduguri have been unable

to restock since their products finished for over two weeks now. He lamented that scarcity of petroleum being experienced in Maiduguri is

as a result of NNPC refusing to clear trucks at the depot.

“In the past two weeks, only five trucks have been cleared by the depot. They say we must sell petrol at #165 but we did not get it even

at 180 from them. So how can we sell petrol at 165 when we bought it from them at N185/N186 and we still pay for bridging?

“ The depot people are there, you can go and ask them if what we are saying is not true. You can also ask them why petrol stations are

closed when the NNPC has distributed petrol to trucks.