The new president of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed has pleaded with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to ensure payment of oustanding briefing claims owed marketers. He also identified insecurity across the country, coupled with bottlenecks being encountered by his members in lifting petroleum products from depots.

He disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inauguration of newly elected National Executive Committee of the association.

He said, ‘‘COVID-19 is still epidemic with us. What advise have we given to our members and their staff on the need to take COVID shot to improve on their body immunity so that they can be productive to their family and community?

‘‘Our members have billions of Naira as transport claims with the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund now with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) unattended. As a united association, we have to follow up to make sure our members are paid unconditionally.

“The new Customer Service Department in Petroleum Products Marketing (PPMC) is another bottleneck tying down members billions of Naira for product payment without supply. Rising cost of levies charged for outlets is escalating across the country from some federal and State Government agencies.

