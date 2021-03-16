The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria( IPMAN) has said it has come to their notice

that some media publications purported to have emanated from their noble association, were advocating the scraping of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) amongst other fictitious claims.

To put things in right perspective, according to a statement by the IPMAN spokesman, Yakubu Suleiman, said

both the self acclaimed President Eng Sanusi Fari and the publicity secretary Ukandike Chinedu, are not members or officials of IPMAN.

According to him” we feel compelled to inform Nigerians and in particular, the Police and State Security Services (SSS), that subsisting judgement of the supreme court been the higest court of the land against, Chief Obasi Lawson, and his co travellers having lost and also paid the fine of two million naira, now we are surprised that same people are parading themselves, and deceiving people that they are officials of IPMAN.

“The whole of it is that they don’t have respect for the rule of law, having lost in both the High Court, the Appeal court and the Supreme Court , with orders restraining them and even enforcement, yet they continue to showcase that they are bad losers. “

“We therefore, urge the security agencies to take note and subsequently apprehend them for impersonation. They are impostors who do not belong to the association, neither do they own any filling station, and by implications they don’t even know the usefulness of PEF.

He further stated that the PEF’s spokesperson ,Dr Goddy Nnaji, had swiftly rejected the impostors was also further confirmation of the fact that, Sanusi Fari and Ukandike Chinedu, are only out for mischief.

As to the issue of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), he said IPMAN has not advocated the scrapping or abolishment of the Fund.

“Our stand has always been that PEF, been the nucleus of the downstream sector, that do not only function as equaliser to disparities in fuel prices across Nigeria, but that it is also a good financial agency, with high sense of prudency in financial management since its inception to date, and it has being recognised and received so many awards.

“That was why we saw reasons in July, 2020 and rejected any move to scrap it. Again our national President Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has just last week reechoed our firm resolve that Government should not tamper with the agency, as it is the imagination of bad Nigerians who do not mean well for our collective good.

He reiterated that such agitation is nothing more than a looming crisis in the sector which will in the short and long run harm the nation and its stability, and as contributors to the Fund,” we have not in any way ever complained or contemplated advising the government to scrap the PEF.

“We want to put it on record that should it be scraped, it will surely cause disparity in prices, wreak havoc on marketers, and inevitably push many of our members out of business and Nigerians, stand the risk of buying petroleum products at hiked prices in most parts of the country,.

“It is our strong belief that the Federal Government through the supervising Ministry of Petroleum Resources, will not heed to the agitation, talk less of scraping the PEF.

“We further vehemently advise that government should outright discard such agitation that is anti-progress, anti-wellbeing and economic advancement of our country.