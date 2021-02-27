By Orjime Moses, Abuja. |

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has hailed president Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly under the leadership of the Senate President Ahmad Lawan for the appointment and confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

IPMAN described Bawa as perfect man for the job going by his educational qualification, on-the-job experience and requisite intellect.

The Association also praised the Nigerian Senate for rising to the occasion of speedily screening and confirming the EFCC Chairman in a dispassionate, articulate and sagacious manner the assignment demanded citing that the job of fighting corruption needs tenacity, focus and consistency which the law making body has exhibited.

This is contained in a press statement IPMAN President Engr. Sanusi Abdul Fari released to newsmen in Abuja Thursday describing Sen Ahmad Lawan’s leadership in the senate as patriotic with the harmonious working relationship existing between it and the presidency.

“It is heart-warming that the senate under the able leadership of Dist Sen. Ahmad Lawan has been giving national issue utmost priority it deserves. The handling of this new EFCC chairman’s screening exercise is another worthy example”. Engr Fari said.

He reiterated that fighting corruption is a difficult task as the monster is hydra-headed but assured that he has full confidence in the capacity of Mr Bawa to deliver and called on all Nigerians to support him to succeed pointing out that a tree cannot make a forest.

“Corruption is dangerous in any economy and we must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for being resolute in fighting it at all times. But we should bear in mind that fighting corruption is an onerous task. It requires information sharing and cooperation of all to succeed. So I call on all Nigerians and other law enforcement agencies to collaborate with EFCC under Bawa. I have no doubt in his capacity to deliver” the IPMAN Boss added.

While praying that Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy grants him more wisdom to handle this new office successfully, he assured the new Chairman of the full support of IPMAN especially in the petroleum sector it operates.