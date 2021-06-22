The State Security Service (SSS) has waded into the crisis between the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in order to resolve the issues.

Recall that the Suleja/Abuja Unit of IPMAN, on Sunday threatened to embark on an industrial action over alleged extortion by officials of DPR.

Chairman of the unit, Alhaji Yahaya Ahman Alhassan, had said the strike would commence on Monday.

The National President of IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, who spoke with LEADERSHIP yesterday, said that the SSS has stepped in and the parties have been called to a round table discussion billed for Monday or Tuesday to mediate and find a way of resolving the crisis.

IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja Unit, had alleged extortion by officials of DPR. Another bone of contention for the oil marketers was that DPR request for daily transaction records from filling stations.

Meanwhile, the DPR, yesterday, clarified that its request for daily stock record from petrol retail outlets and depots across the country is a statutory requirement and is at no cost to the oil marketers.

Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, while reacting to an allegation of extortion leveled against the petroleum industry regulator, disclosed that the daily stock record helps it in providing investment guide to investors and also in providing accurate consumption data of petroleum products.

He called on oil marketers to report any infraction, extortion and acts of illegality perpetrated by any of its staff in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding over the request for daily stock records by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. This development follows an online publication on allegations of extortion against the DPR by the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Suleja/Abuja branch on the stock request, the agency said in a statement.

LEADERSHIP findings show that only the Suleja/Abuja Unit of IPMAN embarked on the strike as report from other state units indicate the marketers where going on with their businesses.