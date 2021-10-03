Following alleged incessant harassment of members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) by the police, the association yesterday said it had concluded plans to close down petrol depots and 400 filling stations in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

IPMAN chairman, Comrade Robert Obi, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP correspondent yesterday in Calabar, saying the harassment of members if not check, would demoralize them.

“It is becoming a habit by the police not to only harass the leadership and attempt to impose a factional leadership even when the issues concerning the authentic chairmen and the national president have been settled by Supreme Court,” he said.

In September, IPMAN national president Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Fari, had in a statement decried incessant attacks of his members by the police at their secretariats in Port Harcourt, Aba, Calabar, Enugu and Makurdi depots and directed members to withdraw their services immediately from all loading depots if it continued.

The IPMAN secretariat in Calabar was allegedly invaded by some policemen purported to have come from Federal Housing Police Division Calabar at about 6:00pm September 29.