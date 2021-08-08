ipNX Nigeria and United States Trade and Development Agency, (USTDA) have stressed the need for government and private sector players to unite in purpose to mitigate data risk and vulnerabilities.

They added that, this will align in their approach to achieve data security in the country.

Achieving this, divisional CEO, ipNX Business, Segun Okuneye called on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) stakeholders in Nigeria to prioritise the development and harmonisation of data protection policies in a move to further ensure a more secured digital landscape.

This was made known during the 2021 Access Africa Workshop organized by USTDA.

The USTDA Access Africa workshop is an initiative that supports quality information and communication technology infrastructure across Africa

Speaking on the theme ‘Frameworks to Support a Secure Digital landscape,’ Okuneye pointed out the reality of high- level cybersecurity threats due to a change in the nature of work which was occasioned by the global pandemic.

Okuneye stressed the need for governments and private sector players to unite in purpose and align in their approach and execution to achieve data security. He noted that, this is crucial because the existence of the digital landscape is hugely dependent on the successful implementation of policies, frameworks, guidelines, procedures

and reforms.

Similarly, divisional CEO of ipNX Infrastructure, Uche Nnakenyi, shared insights on how to reduce the opportunities of data breaches and cyberattacks noting that, “organisations must understand how to adopt digital security policies and frameworks within the confines of their jurisdiction and how to interact with other countries at the international level.

While stating that concerned stakeholders must constantly review and update these policies to keep up with the changing trends in the digital landscape, she commended USTDA for organising a workshop of this nature to drive consciousness about safeguarding the country’s digital landscape and advancing the course of information and communication technology.