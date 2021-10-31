The Nigerian Army has described as baseless, allegations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it sponsored Biafran National Movement (BNG) and unknown gunmen to enforce the sit-at-home order in the South East.

IPOB official, Kalu Odinakachi, had alleged that the DMI and DSS created and funded BNG and unknown to enforce the order to discredit IPOB/ESN.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, reacting, said the allegation was unfounded.

He said the activities of IPOB/ESN had assumed an unimaginable level of violence oiled with propaganda and disinformation to whip-up sentiment and draw sympathy from unsuspecting citizens in the region.

He said it was the proscribed organization that foisted a sit-at-home order to show sympathy for their self-acclaimed leader but this was greeted with violence, orchestrated destruction of public installations and facilities, arson, as well as looting of shops and malls in the region to demonstrate their criminal potency.

He said the group defiled the sanctity of the highly revered traditional institution of N’digbo by recklessly murdering their own traditional leaders.

“These spineless and irresponsible actions targeted at the very people they claim they want to liberate, clearly unmask their heinous and direction less agenda for N’digbo,” he said.

Nwachukwu enjoined people of the South East to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Army had stepped up efforts to rid the region of criminal elements masquerading as BNG and unknown gunmen.