The media and publicity secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Emma Power, yesterday said neither IPOB nor the Eastern Security Network (ESN) masterminded or set ablaze houses, shops and vehicles at Awo-Mmamma community in Imo State.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend the group blamed the burning of property belonging to citizens of Awo-Mmamma community on suspected security officers who allegedly invaded the community for revenge.

“The fact remains that IPOB is a non-violent movement seeking the peaceful restoration of Biafra. Neither IPOB nor ESN was involved in the mayhem at Awo-mmamma community. Now that the monster they created has gone out of control, they are blaming IPOB for their wickedness,” it said.

The group however tasked political leaders and stakeholders of the South East zone to resist Boko Haram and Fulani bandits who allegedly work in disguise of security operatives.

“Boko Haram are destroying lives and property worth billions of naira in the North and the security operatives have never attacked any community in retaliation but they are here destroying Igbo land for nothing. They should know, they will one day account for their atrocities in Biafra land.

“What did the innocent people of Awo-mmamma do to deserve the destruction of their homes and means of livelihood by suspected security operatives? Why did the suspected security operatives who razed valuable property at Awo-Mmamma community go after their attackers but transfer their aggression on innocent folks? What they did at Awo-mmamma is unprovoked destruction of a defenseless community,” the group said.

IPOB alleged that the attack was carried out because one of the late ESN commanders, Ikonso, who hailed from the community, resisted bandits’ occupation of Biafra.

“The good people of Awo-mmamma already know who their attackers are. They know that IPOB and ESN were not involved in burning down their shops, properties and buildings.

“The world must hold the security operatives who set ablaze Awo-Mmamma community accountable for their crimes against humanity in Biafra land.

“It is a big shame that the so-called political elite and Igbo leaders are watching purported repentant Fulani terrorists to destroy our communities,” the group said.