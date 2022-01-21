River State Police Commissioner Aminu Alhassan yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State disclosed that the command recovered an active mortar bomb in a camp in the state.

Alhassan revealed this to journalists during a familiarisation visit to the command by the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba.

Aminu stated that IPOB/ESN as well as the Ambazonian rebels had on several occasions attempted to drag residents of the state into their secessionist movements.

“The attempted marriage of unity of purpose between IPOB/ESN and the Ambazonian rebels of the Republic of Cameroon to squeeze the law-abiding citizens of Cross River State into a secessionist theatre.

“But with the timely intelligence on camps established by these secessionist movements enabled us to thwart the operations of these camps, lulling their activities.

“Recent raids into some of the camps yielded the recovery of active mortar bomb which may interest the IGP to inspect,” he said.

The CP enumerated six challenges facing the state police command that need the IG’s quick intervention to include communications, vehicular logistics, manpower, accommodation, the command headquarters as well as agitation on police pension.

Reacting to the state commissioner of police appeal, IGP Baba Alkali urged the commissioner of police not to worry as the police authority would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the command’s demands are met.

The IGP stressed that crime, which is somehow dynamic, has changed in recent times, and charged policemen on duty to act with dynamism to curb crime.

The IGP directed that 10 brand new vehicles be released to the state command to assist the police in fighting crime.