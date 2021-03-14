ADVERTISEMENT

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that the governors of the South-East region were contemplating on setting up a security outfit for the zone before the IPOB boys hijacked the project and began using it to foment trouble in some states.

The governor, who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Owerri over the weekend, stated that the South-East governors would be meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to outline modalities that would see to the birth of a unique security outfit for the region.

He said, “Furthermore, we are taking a review of the issue and as soon as this is concluded, we will come up with a novelty security outfit to protect our people”.

He also vowed never to tolerate any sacred cow in the recovery of public property looted by officials of successive administrations in the state in line with the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the immediate past administration in the state.

The governor, who also unfolded plans to reposition the agricultural and industrial sectors in the state, however, decried reported cases of violence in some parts of the state by youths.

He challenged pensioners and workers who complain of non-payment of their salaries and stipends to come up with cogent verifiable facts for payment, stating that efforts are on to sanitise the state and local government services to rid them of ghost workers.