The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the role played by the acclaimed leader of Indigenes People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in the destruction of Lagos State in the wake of violent #EndSARS protest.

The group in a statement signed by its secretary-general, Dimm Uche Okwukwu noted that Kanu does not represent the interest of the Igbos but only represented an extremist trend that should not be pampered but exposed before he sets the relationship between the Yoruba and Igbo on a path of destruction.

“The vast majority of Ndigbo are not murderers, arsonists, looters, rioters and anti-socials. We condemn the attacks, in unequivocal terms. More succinctly, Ndigbo vehemently condemns the attack and destruction of properties.”

He also noted that it was wrong for Kanu to have called on Igbos to begin the destruction of Lagos.

“Honest and responsible organisations should condemn this act by Kanu which incited violence. He incited hate, Nigerians and the whole world heard him on audio.

“This does not in any way represent the aspiration of Igbo people. We condemn his incitement to violence and carnage. The Igbos are not part of this crime.

“It is not in Igbo culture to destroy the property of another man. Kanu has chosen a dishonourable path and Ndigbo in and out of Nigeria must condemn his inciting statements on Radio Biafra. A race that proffers no protest to or condemnation of the crime committed by its member is privy to such misdeed,” The statement reads.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further noted that having taken time to study and analyze what transpired in Lagos State, it has come out to clearly condemn the unprovoked attacks on private properties.

He said the attack on Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s property was callous, adding that Tinubu had tried his best to protect the integrity of Igbo economic and political classes.

He, however, called on all the security agencies, particularly the Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to employ all instruments at their disposal to unravel the circumstances behind the burning of the property of the respected Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which Kanu claimed responsibility.