As leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, battles to secure his freedom, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has warned on plans to kill him.

OYC national president, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, in a statement, said the council had uncovered a conspiracy by some ‘cliques’ in IPOB to ensure that Kanu dies in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) or suffer prolonged judicial trial.

This is even as he warned the family to be cautious of ulterior motives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “Some cliques at the corridors of power in IPOB are deliberately and craftily dishing out ideas and plans that are counter-productive to frustrate the legal fight of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers. These cliques of power mongers are not happy with legal doggedness of Barr. Ejiofor and Barr. Ejimakor”.

He charged Kanu’s family not to allow anyone or group to provoke the federal government to harm Nnamdi Kanu or apply delay methods to keep him in detention perpetually.

Igboayaka said; “It is unfortunate that power and positions, bread and butter have become the utmost interest of these selfish power drunk elements in IPOB, instead of the release and safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. What matters most to them is as far they feast fat on the treasury of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu can die or remain in detention”.

He said the conspirators were none other than supposed leaders of the freedom fighting outfit, who he accused of plotting the downfall of Kanu through utterances, adding, “Unfortunately 60% of this sabotage is coming from leaders of IPOB in diaspora, and they have stretched their antenna to enroll other apostles of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in Nigeria into their new business”.

“Already, the elements in IPOB have equipped some gangsters to unleash mayhem in Igbo land, engaging in kidnapping, robbery, using sit-at home protest to commit crime against N’digbo in order to indict IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu before Nigeria and the international community”, he said.

He charged IPOB members to remain resolute and not deviate from the actual goal, even as he expressed hope that Kanu would come out of detention.