By Anayo Onukwugha |

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has said the meeting between Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Igbo leaders, has reinforced the existing affinity between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta.

Ohaneze Ndigbo president, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who disclosed this shortly after a closed door meeting with Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, described the governor as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loves justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwodo explained that the leadership of Igbo cannot remain aloof while a few misguided individuals who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the ember of disunity.

The Ohaneze leader said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Wike, Igbo businesses have continued to thrive.

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor, Wike declared that the state will continue to be home to people of the Igbo ethnic nationality.

The governor said in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he is chasing Igbos out of Rivers State which is not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.