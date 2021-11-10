The federal government has been asked to unconditionally release the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere, made the call during Wednesday’s resumption of trial of the IPOB leader.

He described what was going on in the court as a charade.

According to him, the public cannot have confidence in the trial when the media and Kanu’s supporters are shut out of the proceedings.

Ugochinyere said: ”Our traditional rulers were also kept under the sun and were not even allowed to enter into the court premises. What danger does a 90-year-old man portends?

”This cannot be a fair trial where lawyers, the media and his supporters were shut out. What kind of charade is going on here, if you want to try a man, you must try him fairly and judiciously?

”This court even lacks the jurisdiction to try him. The lawyer sent by the British government, Mr. Bruce was not allowed to enter the court.

”The rules of fair trial is very simple, if you think a man has done something wrong, you should try him publicly. We are not going to allow a repeat of what happened in Kenya.

”Has any of the journalist have the courage to ask the Attorney-General of the Federation, to ask President Muhammadu Buhari about what happened in Kenya before Kanu was brought back to Nigeria?

”He was abducted at a car park and was beaten before he was brought back to Nigeria. Some people will say it does not matter how a suspect was brought to court but we are saying today that it matters because this reminds us of what the Saudi Arabian government did to Khashogi in Turkey.

”We are focussing on what is happening today but we are not focussing on how we got to this point right now. Any messenger of truth and anybody who desire justice will understand that the events of today were all predicted.

”You saw the injustice, the lopsidedness of the action that was taken by the President from the very moment he was sworn-in.”