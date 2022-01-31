Residents of Enugu in Enugu State have disclosed that they have been complying with the sit-at-home order being imposed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) out of fear of the “unknown gunmen”.

IPOB had periodically declared the illegal sit-at-home order in the South-East to protest the continued incarceration of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in detention and standing trial in Abuja.

However, the leadership of IPOB cancelled the order following insistence of stakeholders that it was crippling the economy of the South-East and hijack by criminals.

Recall that IPOB has also severally announced the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home order, but LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that residents of Enugu have continued to obey the order out of fear.

Attempts made by traders and schools to disobey the order in the recent past met brickwalls as there were sporadic shootings and killings by unknown gunmen trying to enforce the order.

Some of the residents told our correspondent in an interview that they were obeying the ‘order’ out of fear and not that they subscribe to IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu’s values.

“My brother, the truth is that we are afraid to come out because of fear. In the past when we tried to come out and do our businesses, you saw what happened. People were killed while sporadic shootings rocked some parts of Enugu. My life is more precious than my business, so even though it is painful to stay at home, I have no option than to obey,” said Mr Pascal Udoji, a businessman at Ogbete main market in Enugu.

Also, a female civil servant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said workers were afraid to go to work because anything can happen since there is no police presence in the state secretariat.

“How can I go to work when there is no police presence anywhere near the secretariat. I cannot risk my life. This enforcers of sit-at-home are very deadly. They can harm people at the slightest provocation and so the best thing to do is to stay at home,” she stated.

A school proprietor, Mr Obinna Igbokwe, told our correspondent that he personally advised parents not to bring their children to his school on Mondays out of fear.

“What will I tell parents if their children are harmed by enforcers of sit-at-home. They can storm the school and do anything, so the best thing to do is for children to stay with their parents on Mondays,” he said.

Meanwhile our correspondent, who visited some areas to observe the level of compliance this Monday, discovered that schools, banks, among others, were closed while traders locked up their shops.