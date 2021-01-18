Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Adegwu John |

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) has said it believe in a united and one Nigeria and would not be party to any form of guise by IPOB that work for the distruction of the country.

In a statement signed yesterday by the group National President, Prof Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, the group said it regretted that many gullible sons and daughters of the South East extraction were brainwashed by Kanu and his group into believing that they were out to defend and protect the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement noted that its opposition to Igbo presidency in 2023, has vindicated its earlier position that IPOB was being sponsored by fifth columnists to destroy South East region and urged the region’s governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other stakeholders to immediately engage the people on advocacy ahead of the poll.

While insisting that desperate politicians were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart Igbo presidency in 2023, the group insisted that it was time for the people to denounce IPOB and its inglorious activities entirely as it is bankrolled by some politicians from the South to scuttle Igbo’s quest for presidency in 2023.

” IPOB’s position had really proven its earlier statement that it is being bankrolled by a certain politicians from the South to scuttle Igbo’s quest for presidency in 2023, the group asked people of the region to be vigilant, firm and decisive on what they really want and not succumb to the antics of Nnamdi Kanu and his likes.

We believe in one united Nigeria where justice and fairness reigns. We have invested so much in the nation and would not be party to its destruction under any guise. From experience, cessation or separatist movements have never really solved the problems of nations. Rather, dialogue and engagements with all parties to address the underlying issues have often yielded positive results,” the statement read.

It noted that:”As Igbo processionals, we wish to inform all that Kanu is alone in his cessation project and has no reasonable person behind him while admitting that the South East region had not had its fair share in the one Nigeria project, the Igbo group said the pursuit of an inclusive government must be channelled through appropriate lawful means.

“Though our people are highly marginalized and deserve the right for agitation, but that must be done legally and by the appropriate people not a deviant young man like Nnamdi Kanu who is out for his selfish interest,” it said.

Noting that” Igbo deserves the presidency this time around as according to it,they have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria”,it tasked the people to push hard for it through constitutionally recognized avenues.

“We cannot be demanding for president of Nigeria on one hand and on the other hand, supporting IPOB and Kanu,being financed by desperate politicians to cause disaffection in our region,” it warned.