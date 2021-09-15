Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has said that activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East and Yoruba Nation agitators in the South-West were not in any way different from the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups.

Gbajabimila in his welcome remarks at the Wednesday’s plenary of the Green Chamber, said miscreants in the Southern Nigeria masquerading as separatist and activists have emerged to wreak havoc.

According to him, disruption of economic life and academic activities as well as the groups’ inability to dialogue or accommodate a different opinion placed them on the same pedestal with bandits and Boko Haram.

“We must now add to these concerns an emerging threat that presents the same clear and present danger. In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as separationist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and the state.

“These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society, and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction,” Gbajabiamila said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers resumed from two-month annual recess on Tuesday but adjourned plenary till Wednesday in honour their late colleague from Akure South/North federal constituency, Adedayo Omolafe.

