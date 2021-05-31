The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) appeared not to have been complied with in Abia State on Sunday, even as there was panic in the capital, Umuahia on Saturday.

This was sequel to the burning of the headquarters of both the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) in the capital by unknown hoodlums.

Since then both the police and soldiers have mounted stop-and-search operations along some of the major roads into the urban and semi-urban roads.

A tricycle operator was allegedly shot and killed while waiting for passengers by unidentified policeman opposite ShopRite, but the police are yet to confirm the report or disclose his identity.

LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that the non-compliance might not be unconnected with the day being for rest and church services among majority of the population.

A commercial bus operator, Charles Iheonukwueru, said he was more interested in how to cater to the needs of his aged mother and family than to bother about the order.

Similarly, Erinma Monday, speaking in her salon along Club Road, insisted that she would rather prefer to concentrate on her business, “I came here from my village to make money and not to protest.”

However, Jimmy Ugwu, a youth leader spoke from a different perspective, “I just came out to read the papers and hear the situation report thereafter I will go back home to comply with the revocable order.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ulu Okorie, a POS operator in Aba, who spoke on phone, the commercial city is as calm as ever and “the people are moving about with their legitimate businesses and concern.”

Further investigations indicated that the people have been engaging in both physical and vehicular movements pursuing their businesses unmolested waiting for the onset of the prevailing curfew.